Harbhajan Singh rubbishes reports of joining Congress

Following reports in a section of the media that he may contest Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, cricketer Harbhajan Singh Thursday categorically denied joining the party ahead of the 2017 polls.

Talking to mediapersons here, he said he would focus on his cricketing career for the next three to four years. “I have to perform in Ranji matches, ODI and T-20 matches,” he said. “Moreover, I have become a father and have a little daughter to take care of. I hardly know anything about politics.”

Singh, however, conceded he had met state Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh in the recent past.