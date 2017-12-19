Harayan CM Manohar Lal Khattar asks CVOs to evolve effective system to check corruption

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo: Sahil Walia/File) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo: Sahil Walia/File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed chief vigilance officers (CVOs) to evolve an effective system to identify areas of corruption in their respective departments.

During the last three years, the state government has made efforts to restore the faith of the people in the government, said Khattar while addressing a conference of CVOs here.

“From the very first day, we have been working on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption. Now, to further tighten the noose against corruption and enhance people’s faith, the state government has activated the system of CVOs in all the departments, boards and corporations,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

Stressing that “justice delayed is justice denied”, Khattar said the departmental enquiries should be expedited and strict timelines adhered to for meeting the ends of justice.

