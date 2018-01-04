‘Harassment’ of j&K student, 5 lecturers: Haryana women’s panel wants medical college prof sacked

The Haryana State Commission for Women has decided to recommend removal of the head of the Community Medicine Department of BPS Government Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonipat, following charges of harassment by five women lecturers and a Kashmiri MBBS student.

State women’s commission chairperson Partibha Suman Wednesday said, “The panel will recommend the removal of Dr J P Majra from the institute. We will submit our report to the Chief Minister and Vice Chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (to which the college is affiliated) for action against Dr Majra.”

Suman, along with a team of the state commission, had visited the college on Tuesday.

According to Suman, the Kashmiri woman has alleged that Dr Majra harassed her on the pretext of attendance shortage. “She alleged that he did not allow her to appear in the semester examination in December 2017, because of which she lost an academic year. The five lecturers have accused Dr Majra of passing objectionable comments and harassing them, threatening to spoil their Annual Confidential Report,” added Suman.

Professor Majra has dismissed the allegations. “The Kashmiri student, like 20 others, could not appear in the examination because of attendance shortage. I was pressurised to fabricate her attendance to 70 per cent, which I could not do. Her attendance shortage was reported to college Director P S Ghalaut. Her college fee amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh is also pending,” Dr Majra said.

However, the women commission chairperson said the Kashmiri student had told them that her attendance was short only in one subject.

About allegations by the five women lecturers, Dr Majra said that he had reported their absence from duty to the director and they were fearing action. “So, they have levelled false allegations against me,” he said.

College Director Ghalaut refused to comment saying that it would be inappropriate on his part as the matter was being probed by the women commission.

