Harassment of diplomats: India sends note verbale to Pakistan

India on Tuesday sent another Note Verbale to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on incidents of harassment and intimidation of officials and staff members of the High Commission of India.

“On 20 March 2018, the vehicles of Deputy High Commissioner, Military Attaché, Air Attaché and Naval Attaché were aggressively tailed on motorbikes in close proximity within a threatening distance, while coming from residence to Chancery and going back from Chancery to residence,” a source said.

Pakistan reported five such incidents today — four in the evening and one in the morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App