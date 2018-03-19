Harassment of diplomats in Pakistan: India lodges one more complaint

This was the 13th note verbale sent by the Indian High Commission over intimidation and harassment of its diplomats over the last two-and-a-half months. This was the 13th note verbale sent by the Indian High Commission over intimidation and harassment of its diplomats over the last two-and-a-half months.

INDIA ON Sunday lodged a protest once again with Pakistan following incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff stationed in Islamabad. This was the 13th instance of India highlighting the intimidation of its staff in Islamabad. On Saturday, the “second secretary at the High Commission was aggressively followed by unidentified people in a car in close proximity in an intimidating manner”, sources said.

On Sunday, “four High Commission of India officials travelling in an official vehicle was aggressively followed by two unknown persons on motorbikes in an intimidating manner”, the sources said.

“The website of the High Commission continues to be intermittently blocked, causing inconvenience,” a source said, adding that the High Commission has asked the Pakistan government to “investigate these incidents and ensure that such incidents do not recur”.

