Harassed during shoot, victim tells police; Arunabh Kumar to be summoned for questioning 

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File) TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File)

THE WOMAN who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Arunabh Kumar, CEO of digital entertainment content company The Viral Fever (TVF), at MIDC police station Wednesday, was allegedly molested by him at the TVF office in Andheri last year, according to her statement to the police. Sources at MIDC police station in Andheri East say that the victim, a 26-year-old woman from Mumbai, was allegedly harassed by Kumar on the premises of TVF Campus, located at Patani Business Centre in MIDC area, in May 2016 during a shoot. “The incident occurred during a shoot at the TVF office last year. The victim claims to have been inappropriately touched by the accused during the shoot,” said the source. Kumar is also accused of using indecent and suggestive language while talking to the victim, who works as a writer and producer. The complainant, however, is not a TVF employee and was assisting the company on a shoot in 2016, MIDC police say.

The complainant had also come out and narrated the entire incident in a Facebook post after an anonymous blog accused Kumar of repeated sexual harassment and indecent behaviour, the police say. “The complainant is one of several women who came forward on social media and accused Kumar of harassment,” said the source. Allegations against Kumar had surfaced on March 13 when a blogger, who went by the handle ‘Indian Fowler’, had accused Kumar of sexual harassment at the workplace during her two-year stint at TVF. The blogger, who claimed to be a former TVF employee, wrote on the internet portal medium.com that she had to quit the company after repeated advances made by Kumar. The blog post has been deleted, but several other women have since come forward on social media, claiming to have experienced similar harassment while working with Kumar.

TVF had then denied the allegations in an official statement, calling them “baseless and unverified”. The company, however, later assured that an internal investigation would be made into the matter. However, the details of any internal inquiry into the allegations against Kumar have not been shared by TVF as of now. The complainant, too, had had come in support of ‘Indian Fowler’ and narrated her ordeal on Facebook, before she finally filed a complaint against the TVF CEO on Wednesday evening.

Kumar has been booked under sections 354 (A) (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The accused will be called in for questioning and to record his statement at MIDC police station in the coming days. Police are also investigating the incident further and will question other TVF employees and witnesses present during the May 2016 shoot when the alleged incident is said to have occurred. TVF did not respond to an email sent by The Indian Express.

