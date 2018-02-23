Happy to renew our relation with Punjab CM, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as he concludes India trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family concluded their seven-day trip to India on Friday. (File) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family concluded their seven-day trip to India on Friday. (File)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said his government is pleased to have renewed its relationship with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. While concluding his seven-day trip to India, Trudeau told reporters, “I am pleased to be able to refresh the relationship between the Canadian government and Punjab chief minister. It is a relationship which is important to many Canadians.”

The Canadian PM added, “Our government will continue to look for ways to deepen investment and improve relations between the two countries.” The much-awaited meeting between Singh and Trudeau had taken place in Amritsar on Wednesday.

On the list of “suspected extremists” submitted by the Punjab government and the Centre to the Canadian government, Trudeau said, “We regularly receive information on people of interest and ensure appropriate follow-ups on them. I do not wish to make any further comments on list which has been passed over to the intelligence officials who will go through Canadian procedures.”

Besides this, when asked if he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held any discussions on Khalistan activist Jaspal Atwal during their meeting earlier during the day, Trudeau said, “We did not talk about Jaspal Atwal”. On the invitation sent to the activist for official events in Mumbai and Delhi, the Canadian leader said, “Obviously the situation was unacceptable. Like I said yesterday, this individual should have never been invited and the MP responsible has taken responsibility. I will have a conversation with the MP in Canada.”

The Canadian leader also made a post on Twitter to wrap up his week-long trip.

Great to see Prime Minister @narendramodi again today in Delhi. Thank you for the warm welcome & productive talks on how Canada & India will collaborate more closely, creating more jobs and opportunities for people in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/HqmhMNk4W5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 23, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a joint statement by the two countries on Trudeau’s visit to India. “The prime ministers met in New Delhi on February 23 and reaffirmed the breadth and scope of Canada-India relations, based on the fundamental principle of respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the two countries. They reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing diversification and growth of the strategic partnership, based on shared values of democracy, diversity, pluralism, and rule of law. The leaders also affirmed the importance of protecting and advancing human rights at home and abroad, promoting gender equality and the importance of civil society groups as a mainstay of democratic societies. They agreed to continue deepening their close ties and to leverage the complementarity between their two countries in key areas,” the statement read.

“Prime Minister Trudeau invited Prime Minister Modi to return to Canada at an early date. Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation,” it added.

