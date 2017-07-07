Happy government taking steps for peace: Keshari Nath Tripathi

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

AFTER HIS public spat with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday said he is happy that the state government was taking steps to ensure restoration of peace and law and order in North-24 Parganas. “I want peace to be restored. Law and order should be restored. I am happy that steps are being taken in the right direction,” Tripathi said on the sidelines of an event. On Wednesday, the Governor had slammed the state government for accusing him of crossing his constitutional limits, saying it was an attempt to cover up lapses and divert attention from the real issue. He had said so while responding to Mamata’s allegations that he had threatened and insulted her during a telephonic conversation following the communal violence in the district.

Asked to comment on BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha’s remarks that he was “a soldier of Modi bahini (force)”, Tripathi said: “I am what I am. What others say, I don’t care.” The Trinamool welcomed the change in the Governor’s stand. “We welcome what he said today. He has acknowledged that the state government is taking steps in the right direction,” said state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, meanwhile, put his weight behind Tripathi, saying he has the right to know what is going on in the state. “A governor has two rights. Number one is that he has the right to know what is happening in the state and the steps the government is taking. Number two is he can always give suggestions to the state government and say what should be done. The Governor has no further responsibilities. But the Governor cannot remain inactive. He is not deaf and dumb. It is expected that he will enquire about any situation in the state from the government,” Roy said on the sidelines on an event at Calcutta University on Thursday.

