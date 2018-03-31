Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Political leaders extended greetings to nation on festival

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik commemorated the day by making a sand sculpture dedicated to Lord Hanuman. (Source: Twitter/@sudarsansand) Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik commemorated the day by making a sand sculpture dedicated to Lord Hanuman. (Source: Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik commemorated Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday by making a sand sculpture dedicated to Lord Hanuman even as political leaders across the country wished the nation on this pious day. Hanuman Jayanti is the pious day on which Sri Hanuman descended on earth in order to serve the purpose of his eternal master, Lord Ram. He, being an unalloyed devotee of Sri Ram is revered by all Ram bhakts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today saying, “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.” He tweeted the greetings with an image of himself visiting a temple.

आप सभी को हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/lFxxnhoqhh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2018

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished the nation saying, “Greetings to you all on the occasion of the Jayanti of Ram-bhakt Hanuman.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Greetings to all on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.”

Greetings to all on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 31, 2018

Union Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu also extended his wishes. He said, “I bow down to Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion and strength on the holy occasion of #HanumanJayanti. My greetings to all.”

I bow down to Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion and strength on the holy ocassion of #HanumanJayanti. My greetings to all. pic.twitter.com/sEVA0GtKjH — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 31, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah too extended his greetings on Hanuman Jayanti by posting a simple message and a photograph.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless us with greater strength & courage to stand up for the right.”

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless us with greater strength & courage to stand up for the right. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 31, 2018

AICC general secretary, Ashok Gehlot, said, “Heartiest Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. Lord #Hanuman being a source of immense wisdom n energy, also teaches us the values of dedication, patience n to be selfless in our endeavors.”

Heartiest Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. Lord #Hanuman being a source of immense wisdom n energy, also teaches us the values of dedication, patience n to be selfess in our endeavours.

May his blessings be upon all… pic.twitter.com/RDmQaHvENW — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 31, 2018

The official account of Congress also tweeted greetings to the nation. “Greetings to everyone on #HanumanJayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless us all with strength,” INC India said on Twitter.

Greetings to everyone on #HanumanJayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless us all with strength. pic.twitter.com/X19scK4sUb — Congress (@INCIndia) March 31, 2018

Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Lt Governor, said, “Happy Hanuman Jayanti. We become one with whatever we totally dedicate ourselves to..God &/or His Creations.”

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

We become ONE with whatever we totally dedicate ourselves to..

God &/or His Creations. pic.twitter.com/M1l7uRmiuD — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 31, 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted lines from the Hanuman Chaalisa, which is a hymn dedicated to the diety. “Heartiest Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti,” he said.

जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुन सागर।

जय कपीस तिहुं लोक उजागर।।

रामदूत अतुलित बल धामा।

अंजनि-पुत्र पवनसुत नामा।।

श्री हनुमान जयंतीच्या अनेकानेक शुभेच्छा…!

Heartiest Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti ! pic.twitter.com/TPCOOzeEah — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 31, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended wishes on the occasion.

आप सभी को श्री हनुमान जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। बेगि हरो हनुमान महाप्रभु,जो कछु संकट होय हमारो।

को नहिं जानत है जग में कपि, संकटमोचन नाम तिहारो।। हे महाबली श्री हनुमान जी जन-जन के संकट समाप्त कर सुख, समृद्धि और शांति प्रदान करें। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2018

