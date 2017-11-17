If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us: Hansraj Ahir

Hansraj Ahir Hansraj Ahir

Union Minister for Law and Justice and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday reiterated that Kashmir belongs to India and will remain a part of India.

Regarding former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s recent statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan, Prasad said the government is aware of the Parliament resolution which states that Kashmir is an integral part of India and all the MPs have signed the resolution.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said no one could stop India if it wanted to wrest PoK from Pakistan, stressing that the territory was a part of India. The Minister of State for Home said PoK was under Islamabad because of “mistakes” of previous governments. “I say PoK is a part of India and due to the mistakes of the previous governments it has been with Pakistan. If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us because it is our right,” he said. He said India would make efforts to get the territory back from Pakistan.

The comments came a day after NC leader Abdullah said Pakistan would not allow India to take that part of J&K which was under its occupation. Abdullah raked up a controversy last week when he said PoK belonged to Pakistan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App