No one can stop India if it tries to take back PoK: Hansraj Ahir

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Thursday stressed that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of the Indian territory and no one could stop New Delhi if it wanted to wrest PoK from Islamabad.

“I say Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is a part of India and due to the mistakes of the previous governments, it has been with Pakistan. If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us because it is our right,” Ahir was quoted as saying by PTI in the national capital.

This statement from the minister comes a day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan would not allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir which was under its occupation.

Abdullah, who recently stirred the Kashmir pot with his “PoK belongs to Pak” comment, on Wednesday said Pakistanis “are not weak and are not wearing bangles. They too have atom bomb. Before we think about war, we should think how we will live as humans.”

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Uri, the National Conference chief said: “How long shall we keep saying that (PoK) is our part? It (PoK) is not their father’s share. That (PoK) is Pakistan and this (J&K) is India.” He said 70 years had “passed but they (India) could not get it (PoK)”.

“Today, they (India) claim it is our part. So take it, we are also saying please take it (PoK from Pakistan). We will also see. They (Pakistan) are not weak and are not wearing bangles. They too have atom bomb. Before we think about war, we should think how we will live as humans,” he added.

