Hanging most suitable mode of execution: Centre to Supreme Court

Hanging by the neck was still the most effective way to execute a death sentence, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, opposing suggestions that it should explore other means like lethal injection.

In its affidavit filed in response to a PIL, the Union Home Ministry said the apex court had already upheld the constitutional validity of death by hanging in the 1983 case of Deena vs Union of India.

The court in that case also “considered different methods of execution such as electrocution, shooting, lethal injection as well as by lethal gas employed in various jurisdictions around the world and came to the conclusion that hanging stands out as the most suitable mode of execution,” the affidavit pointed out.

The PIL, filed by lawyer Rishi Malhotra, sought quashing of section 354(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states that when a person is sentenced to death, the sentence shall direct that he be hanged by the neck till he is dead. It said that execution was not only “barbaric, inhuman and cruel”, but also against the resolutions adopted by the UNECOSOC.

The Centre said that hanging was preferred because it was easy to assemble, quick and simple, free from anything that would unnecessarily sharpen the poignancy of the prisoner’s apprehension, allows exclusion of chances of accidents and eliminates the possibility of a lingering death.

On the Law Commission’s 187th report, which recommended provision for an alternative mode of execution of death sentence by administrating legal injection, the government said the report failed to consider factors like non-availability of medical professionals for carrying out such executions and the possibility of failure of chemical.

On why a firing squad was impractical, it said that in a police force dealing with civilians, it may not be possible to find willing bodies to make up a squad.

