Handwara encounter: Three terrorists killed in overnight operation by security forces

Three terrorists were killed in an overnight anti-insurgency operation by security forces in Unisoo village of Handwara town in Kupwara district.

“In Unisoo, Handwara all the three terrorists apparently Pakistanis have been neutralized by Joint team of J&K Police, RR & CRPF. It has been raining whole night & boys were out there in the cold,” J&K DGP SP Vaid tweeted on Monday.

The joint operation was conducted by J&K Police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF that launched a cordon and search operation. As per latest inputs, the operation is still underway. Terrorists in higher reaches usually try to move into villages after snowfall.

