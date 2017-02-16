Handwara encounter: Major Dahiya cremated with full state honours in Haryana village

The cremation of Major Satish Dahiya at his native village in Mahendragarh Wednesday evening. Express photo The cremation of Major Satish Dahiya at his native village in Mahendragarh Wednesday evening. Express photo

Major Satish Dahiya, who laid down his life while fighting militants in J&K’s Handwara district, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Banihari in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.

Locals gathered in huge numbers to pay their final respects as Major Dahiya’s mortal remains were brought to his village in a helicopter at around 5.40 pm.

Major Dahiya had joined the Army in 2009 and was deployed with 30 Rashtriya Rifles. In the operation led by him, three militants were killed, while the officer was injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Major Dahiya is survived by his wife Sujata and two-and-a-half-year old daughter Priya.

In his condolence message, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar saluted the “extraordinary courage exhibited by the martyrs”.

Khattar said Major Satish Dahiya would continue to live in the hearts of the people of the state through his brave deeds. He added that the supreme sacrifice made by him had brought pride to the entire state and the country.

Major Dahiya’s uncle, Satpal Dahiya, while talking to The Indian Express, said: “He was the only son of his parents. We are sad about losing him. But he has laid down his life while protecting the country. We are proud of him.”

Major Dahiya had called his father Achal Singh before the encounter and said that he would call back after neutralising the militants.

Satpal informed that Mayor Dahiya had returned to J&K on January 7 after staying in the village for some days.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Santosh Yadav and MLAs Abhay Singh Yadav and Om Prakash Yadav along with officers of the district administration attended the slain officer’s cremation. Condoling his death, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that youth of the country should take inspiration from brave soldiers like him.