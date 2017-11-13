Top Stories
  • J&K: Two militants gunned down in Handwara, say police

Unidentified militants opened fire at a police check post at Sultanpora in the Zachaldara area of Handwara, 100 kms from Srinagar, a police official said. The policemen retaliated, killing the two militants, he added.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 13, 2017 7:31 pm
India-Bangladesh joint drill, India bangladesh relations, Indian Army, Bangladesh army, India pakistan relation, India military exercise, Umroi cantonment, india bangladesh counter terrorism, Guwahati news The policemen retaliated, killing the two militants, he added. (Source: File/ Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

More details awaited.

