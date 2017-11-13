J&K: Two militants gunned down in Handwara, say police

The policemen retaliated, killing the two militants, he added. (Source: File/ Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi The policemen retaliated, killing the two militants, he added. (Source: File/ Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi

At least two militants were killed by the security forces on Monday in a brief encounter in the Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, police said, as reported by PTI. Unidentified militants opened fire at a police check post at Sultanpora in the Zachaldara area of Handwara, 100 kms from Srinagar, a police official said. The policemen retaliated, killing the two militants, he added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd