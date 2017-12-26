‘Handsome’ Rahul Gandhi finds 107-year-old admirer who wishes to meet him

Top News
"Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers ...He's handsome!" tweeted Dipali Sikand along with a picture of her grandmother.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2017 9:13 am
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has found a new admirer in a 107-year-old woman who finds the leader to be ‘handsome’ and also wishes to meet him.

On Monday on the occasion of Christmas, a Twitter user-Dipali Sikand made a post saying: “Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers …He’s handsome!”

Along with the post, Dipali also attached a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake on her 107th birthday.

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed as within hours, Rahul responded wherein he conveyed his wishes and a “big hug”.

“Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul,” said the Congress chief.

  1. Arun Patil
    Dec 26, 2017 at 7:41 am
    He is definitely handsome and fit. We need a prime minister like him.
    (20)(7)
    Reply
    1. Althaf Saif
      Dec 26, 2017 at 7:55 am
      Not unlike our teapot
      (5)(5)
      Reply
      1. Apoorva Bhardwaj
        Dec 26, 2017 at 8:18 am
        But he should have somehead also..... I think you would prefer John Abraham to be PM, as he is more handsome and fit...
        (9)(4)
        Reply
        1. Khushboo Chotia
          Dec 26, 2017 at 9:32 am
          Handsome who?? come again!!.. i think modiji is way more sexier(in his own ways n style, the aura n power he carries) than nyone else.. though i m definitely not drawing any comparison between the two
          (0)(1)
          Reply
          1. Faku Faking
            Dec 26, 2017 at 9:52 am
            YOUR NAME SUITS YOU BEST "CHOTIA"
            (0)(0)
