‘Handsome’ Rahul Gandhi finds 107-year-old admirer who wishes to meet him

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has found a new admirer in a 107-year-old woman who finds the leader to be ‘handsome’ and also wishes to meet him.

On Monday on the occasion of Christmas, a Twitter user-Dipali Sikand made a post saying: “Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers …He’s handsome!”

Along with the post, Dipali also attached a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake on her 107th birthday.

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed as within hours, Rahul responded wherein he conveyed his wishes and a “big hug”.

“Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul,” said the Congress chief.

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. http://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

