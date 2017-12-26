‘Handsome’ Rahul Gandhi finds 107-year-old admirer who wishes to meet him

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has found a new admirer in a 107-year-old woman who finds the leader to be ‘handsome’ and also wishes to meet him.
On Monday on the occasion of Christmas, a Twitter user-Dipali Sikand made a post saying: “Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers …He’s handsome!”
Along with the post, Dipali also attached a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake on her 107th birthday.
The tweet didn’t go unnoticed as within hours, Rahul responded wherein he conveyed his wishes and a “big hug”.
“Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul,” said the Congress chief.
Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. http://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017
- Dec 26, 2017 at 7:41 amHe is definitely handsome and fit. We need a prime minister like him.Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 7:55 amNot unlike our teapotReply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 8:18 amBut he should have somehead also..... I think you would prefer John Abraham to be PM, as he is more handsome and fit...Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 9:32 amHandsome who?? come again!!.. i think modiji is way more sexier(in his own ways n style, the aura n power he carries) than nyone else.. though i m definitely not drawing any comparison between the twoReply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 9:52 amYOUR NAME SUITS YOU BEST "CHOTIA"