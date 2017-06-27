Hand-woven shawls, Lincoln stamp: The gifts PM Modi, President Trump exchanged

PM Narendra Modi presented Donald Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India 52 years ago in 1965. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi presented Donald Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India 52 years ago in 1965. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a range of gift items including a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra Valley and hand-woven shawls from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

The US leader was also presented with a wooden chest with intricate patterns the likes of which are only made in Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Another special gift was a folio containing an original commemorative postage stamp issued by India 52 years ago in 1965 to mark the death centenary of former US President Abraham Lincoln. The stamp, sources said, symbolised the closeness of ideals that Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi shared.

In return, President Trump gave the visiting leader a guided tour of the residence quarters in the White House including the bedroom of Lincoln. PM Modi was reportedly shown a copy of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address and the desk on which he wrote it.

PM Modi, who met Trump for the first time after the latter took office earlier this year, held extensive bilateral talks with the US officials focusing on terrorism, trade, energy, and defence. After a two-day trip that included a ‘working dinner’ at the White House, meeting with US CEOs and an address to the Indian community in Washington, PM Modi left for Amsterdam, the final leg of his three-nation tour.

