Hand over land to Dalits in six months, Gujarat Collectors told

The February 19 circular stated that land rendered surplus under the provisions of the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act and government wasteland are being allocated to the people of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities as per the government rules. It further records that "some" beneficiaries of such land allocation have not got possession of the same.

The February 19 circular stated that land rendered surplus under the provisions of the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act and government wasteland are being allocated to the people of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities as per the government rules. It further records that “some” beneficiaries of such land allocation have not got possession of the same.

As per the circular, all the offices of the District Collectors have been asked to finish task of giving actual possession of such land allocation to Dalits and tribals and OBCs has remained only on paper due to various reasons.

When asked about the number of such land allotments which have remained only on paper, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said, “This is being done by the office of District Collector. And I do not know the exact number of such land allotments. I will have to get it checked. But, we have issued the circular, and necessary instructions have also been passed on to the collectors.”

“These are all cases where land allotment was done, but the beneficiaries have not got the possession due to encroachment by some other persons,” the minister added.

Following death of Vankar on February 17, his family members and Dalit activists had refused to claim his body till their demands were agreed by the state government and given in writing. Eventually, the statefia government gave a written assurance to meet their demands, which included immediate handing over the allotted land to Dalits. Dalit activists in the state have been demanding physical possession of the land allotted to thousands of landless Dalits in the state for years.

Veteran Dalit activist Valjibhai Patel said, “I have heard that the government has issued a circular for giving possession to Dalits. And I think it will be done also. However, this issue goes beyond this official allotment. As on ground, local dominant communities do not allow Dalits to till the land. And it is here that the Dalits need empowerment to maintain the possession of the land allotted to them.”

