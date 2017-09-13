Hand over 50,000 flats to buyers: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanth also directed officials of Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA to get a detailed audit done of these real estate firms to trace the utilisation of the money that builders had collected from the buyers. Yogi Adityanth also directed officials of Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA to get a detailed audit done of these real estate firms to trace the utilisation of the money that builders had collected from the buyers.

Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday directed over a dozen builders of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to give possession of at least 50,000 flats to home buyers in the next three months. The Chief Minister warned the builders that they will have to face action if they do not comply with the order.

He also directed officials of Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA to get a detailed audit done of these real estate firms to trace the utilisation of the money that builders had collected from the buyers.

The meeting, held at the CM’s office, was attended by Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Minister of State (Industrial Development) Suresh Rana, apart from chairman and CEOs of Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA. Representatives of various real estate firms, including Unitech, Jaypee, Amprapali and Wave, were also present.

The state government had formed a committee of these three ministers to meet the buyers and builders, listen to their grievances and submit a report for their redressal. The committee of ministers had visited Greater Noida last month and had met over 700 buyers. “The state government is concerned about the problems of buyers pending for over 15 years. The Chief Minister has directed these builders to hand over possession of at least 50,000 homes to the buyers in three months,” said Rana.

