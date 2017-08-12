Hamid Ansari should head for any country ‘where he feels secure’: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday advised former Vice President Hamid Ansari to go to any country “where he feels secure”. He was addressing a press conference after attending a Raksha Bandhan programme organised by Rashtriya Muslim Manch of which he is “margdarshak” (advisor).

Replying to a question about Ansari’s recent observation that Muslims in the country were not feeling secure, Kumar said, “unfortunately Ansari received no support from any quarter. Even Muslims came out against him. He was secular for ten years when he was in chair. Now he has become a fundamentalist (kattarpanthi) Muslim. He was Bharatiya now he has become communal. He was a leader of all parties but has now become a Congressman. For all these ten years, he didn’t feel insecure. He should point out any country in the world where Muslims are secure. I don’t feel Ansari should remain in trouble (taklif). So, he should head for any country where he feels he will be secure.”

Talking about Kashmir issue, Kumar said, “the Manch is organising Quit PoK” programmes from August 9 to 14. The people in PoK still love India. Even today, 24 Assembly and six Council seats in J&K have been kept vacant for PoK. The Manch demands that these seats should either be filled up by elections or through nominations in 2018. There is Parliament resolution from the days of Congress rule to evict Pakistan from PoK. Time has come to take it forward.”

He added: “Lakhs of Muslims under the aegis of Manch will burn Pakistan flag in Kashmir on August 14.”

On the stand taken by J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Article 35 (A), Kumar avoided direct comment. “We will give our reaction when we will decide. People know our feelings on the matter.”

Asked about madarsas being asked to furnish proof of unfurling national flag on August 15, Kumar said, “it’s not asking for proof. When parents tell their children that they would buy them a gift if they bring good numbers in exam, is it not encouragement? Similarly, the government is trying to encourage madarsas to do honour to National Flag.”

When pointed out that even the RSS has started unfurling National Flag at its buildings since the past only few years and had been widely criticised for not doing it for most part of its existence, Kumar said, “Congress was a movement, not a party, before Independence and everybody was part of it. So to ask the RSS if it had participated in the movement is a bogus question. The RSS was wondering if partition was temporary or permanent. Flag-hoisting was done at government offices and educational institutions not at individual’s house, business establishments etc. But we too used to unfurl it at different places.”

