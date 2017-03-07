Hamid Ansari leaves from India after concluding IORA summit

Vice President Hamid Ansari Vice President Hamid Ansari

Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday left for home after wrapping up his two-day visit to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he attended a summit of the 21-nation Indian Ocean Rim Association.

At the summit, Ansari pressed the countries sharing the Indian Ocean to show “zero-tolerance” towards state-sponsored terrorism and in an apparent reference to Pakistan asked them to isolate the backers of the menace.

He also put forth India’s vision for a peaceful region and seas around it.

The IORA summit was themed ‘Strengthening maritime cooperation for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean.’

The association comprises India, Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab

Emirates and Yemen.

It also has seven Dialogue Partners – the US, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan and the UK.