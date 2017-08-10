Latest News
Hamid Ansari farewell LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha MPs bid farewell to Vice President

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari's term ends today: LIVE updates from his farewell session in the Upper House.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2017 11:21 am
Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari at his residence on Monday. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari’s term comes to an end today and members of the Upper House are paying their tributes to the two-term vice-president, who presides over the proceedings.

11.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now speaking in the House. He says Ansari is a career diplomat and he has spent most part of his life in West Asia. “You have been a career diplomat, what it means I got to know when I became PM, observing you… I saw mannerisms of a career diplomat. In the last ten years, you have worked within the ambit of the Constitution… Ansariji leaves with great memories, his contribution has been important.”

