Delhi confidential: Fond Memory

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee

Vice-President Hamid Ansari will release a book on Suvra Mukherjee, the late wife of President Pranab Mukherjee, at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The bilingual book, Pranaber Preyashi President’s Lady, in Bangla and English has been published by the Bengali newspaper group Aajkal. Mukherjee will speak at the function. Suvra was the First Lady of India from 2012 until her death in 2015.

To China, With…

Despite their aggressive, almost threatening, stance against China, members of RSS-affiliated think tanks are continuing with their visits to China. Today, a delegation of India Foundation left for its “annual bilateral dialogue” with Fudan University, Shanghai. Among the delegates are Prafulla Ketkar, editor of RSS-affiliated weekly journal Organiser, which has been writing aggressive pieces on China, and Nehru Memorial and Museum Director Shakti Sinha, a former bureaucrat who was earlier associated with India Foundation.

Ejection Over Deletion

A Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat has been quietly removed before completion of her tenure in December. The reason: the officer was allegedly deleting observations and comments from the portal eSamiksha, which no one was viewing. She has been sent for long-term training. The discovery has prompted the Cabinet Secretary to review every Tuesday the online system for monitoring follow-up action on decisions taken during presentations to the Prime Minister.

Education On Board

The new committee set up by the HRD Ministry to draft a fresh national education policy has hit the ground running within two weeks of its constitution. Panel head K Kasturirangan called the first meeting of the committee in the national capital on Tuesday. Mathematician and panel member Manjul Bhargava, who is based in the US, has agreed to attend all meetings of the committee and, in fact, arrived here for the first meeting. The ministry has appointed the University Grants Commission as the secretariat for the committee, and all meetings are expected to be held in the UGC building.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App