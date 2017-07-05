Half of Cong leaders on bail, half in jail: Raman Singh at BJP rally

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh addresses BJP Parivartan rally in Mandi Tuesday. Express Photo Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh addresses BJP Parivartan rally in Mandi Tuesday. Express Photo

Seeking votes for the BJP during party’s Parivartan Rath Yatra in Himachal, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh on Tuesday lashed out at incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, saying that corruption charges against him had given the state a bad name. At Sundernagar to mark end of the rath yatra in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Raman Singh said it was sad that a state that won laurels during former BJP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal’s term was now getting defamed due to corruption taint against its Chief Minister.

“Congress is synonymous with corruption and incumbent Chief Minister has earned his own distinction by having CBI and ED cases against him and by being on the bail. It’s a trend in the Congress — a party which has got wiped-out from rest of the country. Half of the Congress leaders are on bail and other half are in jail. Himachal is the next state which will go out of Congress’s hand due to its own misrule, corruption and mafia raj. Then it will be Karnataka,” he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raman Singh said the BJP was ruling in 17 states, which is 65 per cent of the country and Congress presence was only in 8 per cent, which will also get erased. He also recalled two Himachal jawans who were killed in during fight against the naxals and praised the valour of the state’s youths fighting for the country.

Dhumal said Himachal Pradesh was proud of its sons serving the country in the Army and para-military forces from Kashmir to Chhattisgarh. He also paid tributes to those killed in Sukma attack, including two men from Himachal Pradesh. “Congress is packing its bag in Himachal Pradesh. The change is inevitable. There will be an end of corruption and mafia raj with Congress’s defeat” said Dhumal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App