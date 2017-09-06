Fire breaks out at Haldiram’s factory in Noida, no casualties reported

A fire at the Haldiram’s factory in Noida on Wednesday (Source: ANI) A fire at the Haldiram’s factory in Noida on Wednesday (Source: ANI)

A fire broke out at a Haldiram’s factory in Sector 68, Noida, Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday evening. There were no causalities reported. Six fire engines are at the spot, conducting rescue operations.

More details awaited.

