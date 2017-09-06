Only in Express
Fire breaks out at Haldiram’s factory in Noida, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a Haldiram's factory in Sector 68, Noida, Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday evening. There were no causalities reported. Rescue operations are underway.

Haldirams, Haldirams fire, Noida fire, Haldirams Noida fire, India news, Indian Express A fire at the Haldiram’s factory in Noida on Wednesday (Source: ANI)
A fire broke out at a Haldiram’s factory in Sector 68, Noida, Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday evening. There were no causalities reported. Six fire engines are at the spot, conducting rescue operations.

More details awaited.

