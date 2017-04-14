Haji Ali Dargah: Will remove illegal encroachments, Trust tells SC

Haji Ali Dargah Haji Ali Dargah

Nudged by the Supreme Court, the Haji Ali Dargah Trust Thursday agreed to remove all illegal encroachments in and around the shrine by May 8.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar recorded in the order that the Trust would do away with all encroachments except for an area of 171 sq metre, which according to them, was the built-up area of the shrine.

Senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium submitted that the removal of encroachments would be to the satisfaction of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the deputy collector concerned and that the approach road leading to the Haji Ali Dargah shall be cleared completely. He also said a beautification plan for the access to the holy shrine will also be presented to the court on May 9.

The Trust and many stall owners had appealed against eviction and a demolition notice issued by the district collector, Colaba, and later approached the Bombay High Court, which ruled in favour of the government.

The Trust had appealed against an order of the Bombay High Court in February which had noted that 908 sq metre of encroachments in the precincts, and then directed a joint force to demolish all such illegal structures.

When the hearing on the appeal began, the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, told Subramanium that encroachments must go and that the Trust would do good in supporting this cause.

“It is a very sacred place. People from all religions come there but there is no place to sit or even to walk peacefully because it is all encroached. Encroachments will have to go. You tell us what is the dimension of the mosque and we will protect that but the rest will have to be removed,” said the bench.

On instructions from one of the trustees present in the court, Subramanium said that 171 sq metre was the built-up area of the mosque although this has also been extended.

At this, the bench said that Trust must remain mindful of the fact that out of the total area of 908 sq metre, only 171 sq metre was originally the area for the mosque and rest were either shops or encroachments in other forms.

The bench asked Subramanium to consult the trustees on whether they were willing to make a statement on their own that encroachments will be removed. Subramanium, after a discussion with trustees, submitted that the Trust has decided to remove all encroachments on its own since letting outsiders in might lead to some untoward incidents.

The court agreed to this offer, and recorded in its order that the Trust will take out all encroachments by May 8 and submit a report of compliance the next day before the bench.

About demarcation of the exact area of the mosque, the bench asked the Trust to adduce all relevant documents on record.

The bench clarified that in view of the offer made by the Trust, it was restraining the joint task force from removing the encroachments as ordered by the high court. It also made it clear that no other court other than the apex court will entertain the petition relating to the removal of encroachment around the shrine.

“We will remove the structures as per the SC order and hand over the land. We also have the liberty of approaching the collector later on to seek a lease on the handed over land. The trustees will meet in the next few days and formulate a roadmap to implement the SC proposal,” Suhail Yacoob Khandwani the trustee of the Haji Ali Dargah said.

