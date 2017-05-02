Hair stylist Jawed Habib moves HC against Chennai franchise in intellectual property case

Hair stylist Jawed Habib. (File Photo) Hair stylist Jawed Habib. (File Photo)

In an intellectual property row, celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib has approached the Bombay High Court, urging it to restrain a franchise in Chennai from using his salon’s trademark.

Habib moved court after a franchise of Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited in Chennai failed to pay the royalty and franchise renewal fees to the former. Habib sought an injunction from the court, restraining the franchise from using the original trademark of the brand.

As per the petition, the salon had entered into a franchise agreement with Suresh Kumar in December 2011 and later the two parties entered into an addendum in May 2016.

Under these two agreements, Kumar took franchise rights in respect of an outlet under the brand Jawed Habib and was licensed to operate his salon under that brand name from a new premise in Chennai.

Kumar, the respondent in the case, was required to a pay monthly royalty fee and provide a daily sales report. The

agreement was valid till March 2021 subject to payment of renewal fees.

However, Habib has claimed that there was no compliance with the terms of the agreement as Kumar failed to pay the pending dues towards royalty fees and franchise renewal fee even after he was granted a one-year extension.

Kumar continued to use the brand name illegally even after the non-payment of dues, claims Habib.

Kumar was also sent a legal notice by the petitioner to cease and desist from using any of plainitff’s intellectual property marks, copyright and so on.

Justice G S Patel, who was hearing the petition, observed that prima facie a case has been made out.

“The respondent cannot continue to run a franchise without a valid and subsisting licence,” the court said, while granting an interim injunction. The case has been adjourned till June 30 for final hearing and disposal. The court has also asked the respondents to file a reply to the arbitration petition by June 17.

