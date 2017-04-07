Hailstorm, rain dash hopes of a ‘bumper’ wheat crop

A farmer inspects his damaged crop in Ludhiana Thursday. Gurmeet Singh A farmer inspects his damaged crop in Ludhiana Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

Hailstorm coupled with rain and strong cyclonic winds have dashed hopes of a bumper wheat crop this year in Punjab, causing damage to the crop in around 14,000 hectares in five districts, of which 3,500 hectares could suffer losses up to 50 per cent.

Experts said Thursday’s rain was a big setback for farmers in the state, where harvesting has already begun. Met officials cited western disturbances from the north side as reasons for this untimely rain and hailstorm.

Since Wednesday night till Thursday evening, six districts of Patiala, Sangrur, Nawanshahr, Mukatsar, Fazilka, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur witnessed hailstorm along with heavy rain in some areas. Apart from this, Faridkot and Patiala witnessed heavy rain, 21 mm and 19.2 mm, respectively. Besides, Pathankot witnessed 13.5 mm, Ropar 12 mm, Barnala 10 mm, Nawanshahr 9 mm, Moga and Ludhaina 8.6 and 6.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

Due to heavy hailstorm in Patiala, Sangrur, Mukatsar, Fazilka and Nawanshahr, wheat crop on around 14,000 hectares was damaged severely, as per a report by the state’s agriculture department, which also said around 3,500 hecatres in Patiala and Sangrur district was worst hit. Though lodging (bending of stems in green crops) was reported from across over state, the problem was acute in the districts of Amritsar, Faridkot, Firozpur, Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and other districts which witnessed hailstorm. A visit to various parts of Jalandhar district revealed extensive lodging that could cause yield loss and poor grain quality.

“After Thursday’s rain, chances of recovery of the green crop (late variety) are very less as the grains were quite immature,” said Satinder Singh, a farmer in Kapur village of Jalandhar. State’s agriculture department director Dr BS Sidhi said the hailstorm had played havoc with the crop in Patiala and Sangrur districts.

“Lodging will certainly lead to loss of yield in wheat crop, but it would not affect the crop much as the hailstorm,” he said. Sidhi said that since the bad weather was predicted to continue for the next 24 hours, which was more disturbing, the process of assessing crop loss would start soon after weather clears. Farmers were a disappointed lot.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Lohian, said, “We cannot harvest at least for a week now. If it rain goes beyond the next week, there would be 100 per cent damage to the crop.”

“After rain, fields are not fit for mechanical harvesting. If we go for manual harvesting, it will cost us around Rs 7,000 per acre, which is almost double the usual cost,” said another farmer Devinder Singh from Mehatpur.

“Last night rain and hailstorm were a big shock. More than 30 per cent of my crop has been damaged,” said another farmer Ajit Singh, of Chuharwali village. Punjab has a total of 35 lakh hectares under wheat cultivation and the average yield per hectare is 47 to 48 quintals.

