Hailstorm-hit farmers to get Rs 25,000 assistance from Madhya Pradesh government

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government would provide Rs 25,000 as financial assistance to the farmers, who lost 50 per cent of their crops during the recent hailstorm, for marriage of their daughters. “An amount of Rs 25,000 as financial assistance for the marriage of their daughters would be given to the farmers who suffered fifty per cent crop loss. The government would also facilitate the farmers to get loans next year,” Chouhan said while meeting the hailstorm affected farmers at Bamore village in the state’s Morena district yesterday. In addition, the farmers who suffered 100 per cent crop loss would be given food grains at a rate of Re one per kilogram, he said. The chief minister said that the district collector has been told to conduct the survey of hailstorm affected farmers at the earliest.

“The hailstorm and untimely rains have caused damage to crops of the farmers. The assessment of damaged crops will be done promptly and relief will be provided to farmers at the earliest,” he assured.

Chouhan said the crop loss will be compensated in two ways after the assessment.

“Farmers who have crop insurance cover will be provided 25 per cent amount after preliminary assessment and full amount will be provided later on. On the other side, for farmers who have not taken insurance cover, the loss of crops will be compensated by the state government,” he said.

There were reports of crop loss in Gwalior-Chambal division and parts of western Madhya Pradesh during the hailstorm and untimely rains last week.