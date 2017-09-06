Hailstorm, heavy rain lash Shimla

Commuters walk with umbrellas during heavy rain at Historic Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/File) Commuters walk with umbrellas during heavy rain at Historic Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/File)

A severe hailstorm and heavy rain lashed Shimla and its surrounding areas this evening, disrupting normal life. The city gauged 26 mm of rainfall in about half-an-hour that submerged roads. Dharamsala was the wettest place in the region, recording 32 mm of precipitation. Shimla received 26 mm, Pachhad 16 mm and Gaggal 9 mm of rainfall. The temperature, which rose to 24.5 degrees Celsius during the day, dropped after rain and hail. The weather remained dry elsewhere.

Manali was the coldest place in the region at 9.2 degrees Celsius. The MeT office has predicted rain and thundershowers in the mid hills and rain or snow in the higher hills over the next six days.

Seventy-five lives have so far been lost in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh this year. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 710 crore to public property and crops, an official spokesperson said.

