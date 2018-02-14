Jai Ram Thakur committed to act on ‘chargesheet’ against previous Congress govt in Himachal: BJP

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday insisted that all the charges of corruption and mafia raj listed in the ‘charge-sheet’ submitted against the Congress government, will be probed without any compromise on the party’s stand to deal with irregularities and scams.

“There should be no confusion on the party’s commitment to act on all cases of corruption and mafia raj — viz drug mafia, mining mafia, forest mafia, liquor mafia and transfer mafia, which ran amok during the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh,” said party’s chief spokesman Randhir Sharma.

While in the opposition, the BJP had submitted the chargesheet listing out corruption allegations against Virbhadra, his cabinet ministers and Congress leaders to the Governor Acharya Devvrat seeking an independent probe.

Former state CM Virbhadra had termed the chargesheet as trash and said it will be dumped into the dustbin. But, BJP had said that they will probe the charges on return to power.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma gave full marks to Jai Ram Thakur led government in restoring law and order, starting helplines to provide safety to women and deal with forest and mining mafia.

He said, “The government has been in power barely for 45 days and some of the early actions show that there is a change in governance, fulfillment of the promises and restoring people’s faith in the government, after from waging a war against mafia rule.”

He came down heavily on the Congress for not allowing the government to fully settle down and criticising every action, including Chief Minister’s three or four visits to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Now, the question arises how many visits Virbhadra Singh paid to Delhi just to attend his own personal cases relating to the CBI and ED misusing the state helicopter to defend himself in the courts. I had tabled a question in the assembly asking details of then CM (Virbhadra) and purpose of the visits. Three years passed and the state government did not respond to my queries in the House,” said Sharma.

He said the Congress has no moral right to ask questions as to why people affiliated to BJP and the RSS are appointed in the CM’s office. “Should we appoint persons from the Congress ideologies? And let me tell you, all those people appointed are honest, dedicated, loyal, hard-working and most eligible/deserving ones unlike retired, tired and hired people who ran the Chief Minister’s office as Virbhadra Singh remained a temporal head,” said the BJP chief spokesman.

Asked about mass transfers, the BJP leader said, “Some changes in the administration are required on the change of the regime. The BJP has transferred only few people as had been the case with the Congress.”

