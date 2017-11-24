2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s release shows Pak’s lack of seriousness: India

2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

A day after a Pakistan court ordered release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, India expressed “outrage” and said his release confirms “lack of seriousness” on the part of Pakistan’s government in bringing to justice perpetrators of heinous acts of terrorism and is an attempt to “mainstream proscribed terrorists”.

Calling him “prime organiser” of the Mumbai attacks, New Delhi said this showed that Pakistan has “not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible”.

Responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We have seen reports on the release of the leader of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and internationally proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed from house arrest by Pakistan. As you are aware, he was the prime organiser of the Mumbai terror attacks in which many Indians and nationals of several other countries were killed. He is also responsible for unleashing numerous other terror attacks against Pakistan’s neighbours.

“His release confirms once again the lack of seriousness on the part of Pakistani government in bringing to justice perpetrators of heinous acts of terrorism, including by individuals and entities designated by the United Nations. It also appears to be an attempt by the Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists. Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible for all to see,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of Pakistani government to fulfil its international obligations and take credible and effective action against terrorists like Hafiz Saeed. India, as indeed the entire international community, is outraged that a self-confessed and UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue his evil agenda,” the spokesperson said.

A Judicial Review Board of Pakistan’s Punjab province on Wednesday had issued orders to release Saeed, who had been under house arrest since January this year. The judicial board rejected Pakistan government’s plea asking to extend the period of confinement by three months.

Saeed also heads the Jamaat-ud-Dawah, which is believed to be a front for Lashkar.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the Mumbai attack case and demanded trial of Saeed and Lashkar operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of evidence it had provided to Islamabad.

Saeed, who carries a $10 million American bounty on his head for his role in terror activities, is set to contest general elections in Pakistan scheduled for September 2018.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App