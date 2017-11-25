Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi’s ‘hugplomacy’ with Trump, says it failed to prevent release of Hafiz Saeed

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (File) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘hugplomacy’ with US President Donald Trump after Pakistan released 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest. In a tweet today, Rahul Gandhi said that “more hugs were urgently needed” between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump as the terror mastermind is now free.

“Narendrabhai, बात नहीं बनी. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed,” said the Congress vice-president.

Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed was released Friday a day after a Pakistan court ordered his release from house arrest. Also Read: 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed walks free in Pakistan, US wants him arrested

Coming out of house arrest, the JuD chief spewed venom against India and said he would gather people across Pakistan for the “cause of Kashmir” and try to help Kashmiris get their “destination of freedom”.

Saeed was the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead. Ten terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, had gone on a killing spree in the financial capital after reaching the city from Karachi by sea.

The dreaded terrorist carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities. Saeed has been under detention since January this year. Saeed was put under house arrest after the Mumbai attack but was released about six months later in June 2009.

