Over 1,000 Muslim clerics urge United Nations to take action against Hafiz Saeed

Seeking action against 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, over 1,000 Muslim clerics and imams have urged the United Nations to take strict measures against Saeed for his ‘anti-India’ activities. On Wednesday, the clerics passed a resolution to this effect at a gathering in Mumbai, adding more than 1,000 Muslim clerics and imams supported the motion.

Abdur Rahman Anjaria, head of city-based NGO Islamic Defence Cyber Cell, said they passed a resolution, which not only denounces the JuD along with several other Pakistan-based terror outfits, but has also been forwarded to the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee with a copy marked to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Abdur Rahman Anjaria, who introduced the resolution, said that Hafiz Saeed and the terror outfits he heads are threat to global peace, adding that Saeed calls India enemy No. 1 but he is the enemy of Islam and humanity. “Apart from demanding action against the India-hater from the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, we have apprised the PMO about the same,” Anjaria told PTI. “We passed the resolution at a gathering held at a madrassa and unanimously denounced JuD and several other Pakistan-based terror outfits which are hellbent on harming our country,” he added.

Making its stand clear on Kashmir, the cleric said it is an internal issue of India and no third part should interfere in it. The United Nations has designated JuD as a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist group founded by Saeed in 1992. Moreover, the US government has put a bounty of $10 million on Saeed who, among other incidents of terrorism, masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Saeed is being tried on multiple cases in India but agencies like the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on cases of terrorism, conspiracy, terror funding etc.

