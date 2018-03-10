After SC upholds her marriage, Hadiya says ‘all this happened because I embraced Islam’

Days after the Supreme Court set aside a Kerala High Court order and allowed Hadiya to live with her husband Shefin Jahan, the 24-year-old said the couple has got freedom. Hadiya, who is in Kerala’s Kozhikode this weekend to see her husband, added that the entire controversy happened because she embraced Islam, reported news agency IANS. She has been living in a college hostel in Salem, Tamil Nadu, and under the guardianship of the principal.
Hadiya, formerly called Akhila, left Hinduism to embrace Islam in January 2016. Months later, she married Jahan, a Muslim. The marriage triggered allegations of forced conversion, leading her father to file a case on the same. Hadiya has maintained that she converted of her own will.
“The Constitution gives all the freedom to choose their religion, which is a fundamental right of every citizen and all this happened because I embraced Islam,” Hadiya said. “With the Supreme Court upholding our marriage, we feel we have got freedom.”
Hadiya and Shefin’s marriage was annulled by the Kerala HC last May. This order was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this week, which stated: “Hadiya alias Akhila Asokan is at liberty to pursue her future endeavours according to law.” The SC, however, directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue investigating any criminal dimension of the case, if any.
In Kozhikode, Hadiya and Jahan visited the Popular Front of India (PFI) office today. Speaking to reporters, Hadiya said, “It was only the PFI that supported us all through our troubled times and what’s more surprising is that two Muslim organisations whom we approached refused to help us.” She will be in Kerala for three days before returning to college.
(With inputs from IANS)
