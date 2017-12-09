Hadiya meets husband at Salem college

Hadiya and Shefin Hadiya and Shefin

Hadiya, formerly Akhila, whose marriage to Shefin Jahan was annulled by the Kerala High Court, met her husband at her homeopathic medical college in Salem on Thursday. College sources said that Jahan visited Hadiya along with two others, including his lawyer. This was the couple’s first meeting after their marriage was challenged and later annulled. “They met her around 2 pm. They spent about 45 minutes with her in a room under CCTV surveillance,” said a college official.

The college authorities allowed the meeting after both Jahan and Hadiya sought permission. The official said, “We gave permission as there is nothing against their meeting in the Supreme Court order. As per the disciplinary rules here, we do not entertain anyone meeting students unless there is a prior request or permission from guardians, which is the same rule applicable to Hadiya as the court specifically said that she should be treated like other students.”

Hadiya (24) converted to Islam and later got married to Jahan in December 2016, days before the Kerala High Court was to give a final order on a petition filed by her father, alleging that she had plans to go to Syria. After the HC annulled the marriage and Jahan moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order, the apex court on November 27 passed an interim order permitting Hadiya to complete her course in the Salem college, freeing her from the custody of her parents that lasted for about seven months.

Jahan, who was questioned by the NIA on Monday, posted a photo of an envelope he sent to Hadiya on December 1 on social media. He wrote: “There is a chance for a fight between me and you Gibran (Lebanese poet Kahlil Gibran). I had read all the love letters you wrote for Merry. Hope you know what lays in front of me for long eleven months. Your love letters won’t be enough to fail me in this fight. Lets put together your love letters to Merry and my love letters I am going to write to Hadiya. Can you win?”

