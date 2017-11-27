Hadiya set to testify in Supreme Court today in Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: Here is the story so far

Akhila, 24, who converted to Islam in 2016 and took a new name, Hadiya, in Kochi. (Source: File photo/REUTERS) Akhila, 24, who converted to Islam in 2016 and took a new name, Hadiya, in Kochi. (Source: File photo/REUTERS)

Hadiya, who is at the centre of a controversy after her conversion to Islam and marriage with a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan, will appear before the Supreme Court on Monday in what is being alleged as the Kerala ‘Love Jihad’ case. The Kerala High Court in May this year annulled Hadiya’s marriage with Shafin, forcing them to approach higher authority to challenge this decision. Hadiya before her conversion was called Akhila and belonged to a Kerala-based Hindu family.

Days before leaving for the capital, Hadiya had emphasised that she converted to Islam of her own free will and wanted to live with her husband, Shafin. “I am a Muslim. I have embraced Islam of my own free will. Nobody has compelled me to become a Muslim. I want justice. I want to live with my husband,’’ she said in her first comments to the media.

The Supreme Court had in August asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the matter after her husband challenged the Kerala High Court’s decision of annulment and gave Hadiya’s custody to her father.

What has happened so far in the case of Hadiya:

Hadiya, 24, who was staying with her friends in Malappuram, married Jahan on December 19 last year. Two days after their wedding, Hadiya was asked to appear before the court in a habeas corpus petition filed by her parents. Her parents approached the Kerala High Court alleging forceful conversion. Hadiya, however, while appearing in the court said she had converted to Islam on her own. The court, however, declared the marriage void. The court then granted Hadiya’s custody to her father.

Jahan, in the meantime, decided to challenge the judgment and approached the Supreme Court. The apex court then directed the state police to share its investigation reports with the NIA. The NIA and Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan have contended that Hadiya had been indoctrinated by radical groups and her consent was not free.

The Supreme Court had said that it would examine the question as to whether the Kerala High Court can annul the marriage of a Muslim man with a Hindu woman, who had converted to Islam before tying the nuptial knot, by exercising its power under the writ jurisdiction.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government told the SC that investigation by the state police in the matter had not found anything that would warrant a probe by the Central agency. “Investigation conducted so far by the Kerala police has not revealed any incident relating to commission of any Scheduled Offences to make a report to the Central Government under Section 6 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2006”, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Subrata Biswas said in an affidavit filed in the case.

In a brief video, released to the media by social activist Rahul Eashwar at a press conference in Kochi, Hadiya is heard saying, “You have to get me out. I am sure I will be killed tomorrow or the day after. My father is getting angry, I know. When I walk, he is pushing me and kicking me. If my head or any body part hits somewhere and I die….” before her voice trails away. The video is incomplete and was reportedly taken on August 17.

Eashwar said he has, in his possession, more footage of Hadiya but that it cannot be released publicly as it has communal undertones. In an earlier video released by Eashwar, Hadiya is heard saying, “Am I supposed to live like this? Is this what they (father and mother) want?” In the same video, her mother is seen crying and saying that she ‘wants her daughter back.’

A day after the video was released, Kerala’s State Women Commission directed the Kottayam Superintendent of Police to inquire and submit a report on the Hadiya’s condition. On October 31, declining a plea by Hadiya’s father to hold in-camera proceedings, the SC directed him to produce her before it at 3 pm on November 27.

However, Hadiya’s father on November 22 again moved a fresh application in SC, seeking a direction for in-camera proceedings on November 27. Ashokan cited the reason as communally sensitive nature of the case and threats from radical elements to him and his family.

The NIA had also questioned Hadiya’s husband Shefin for five hours as part of preparation of a report. The agency has also recorded statements of Hadiya and Ashokan.

On early November, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met Hadiya in Kerala and said she was “happy and in good health”. “I just met Akhila (her name when she was Hindu) or Hadiya, whatever you call her. She is in good health and eating her food. Her security is not under threat. She was not tortured as it had been alleged. She was smiling and told me that she was waiting for November 27 to go the Supreme Court to tell her stand in the court.’’

However, later when Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine wanted to meet Hadiya she claimed was denied permission to meet Hadiya. Josephine said that Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan did not allow her to meet her, citing security reasons, and said that the family was taking care of her.

In its status report to the Supreme Court, the NIA is learnt to have attached the statement of Hadiya in which she has reportedly denied any pressure to convert to Islam or marry Jahan. “She has said that she married Jahan of her own free will and decided to convert voluntarily,” a top government source told The Indian Express.

