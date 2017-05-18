UP Assembly: ‘Had you not brought down Babri, temple would have been built’

UP Assembly session (File photo) UP Assembly session (File photo)

From the Ram temple issue to religious discrimination, gau raksha to RSS and even ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, the Opposition raised it all on Wednesday during a discussion on the Governor’s address in Assembly.

“Main Hindu hoon aur har Hindu chahega ki Ram ka mandir baney.. Agar yeh log (pointing towards treasury benches) nahi koode hote to ban gaya hota…. Agar aapne Babri masjid nahi girayi hoti to ban gaya hota (I am a Hindu and every Hindu would want a Ram temple to be built…had they not jumped into this…had you not demolished the Babri masjid, it (temple) would have been built),” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary. Asserting that construction of the temple should be in accordance with the decision taken by Supreme Court or “aapasi sehmati”, Chaudhary claimed it was the Congress that had gotten the locks opened and placed the idols, and that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv

Gandhi who had gotten the “shilanyas” done. Citing three issues,”Gai, Ganga, Gaukashi”, and alleging bias against Muslims, Chaudhary raised the issue of several slaughterhouses being shut down in the state and asked the government, “Bakri aur murge se Musalman ko kyon jod diya? (Why have Muslims been connected with goats and chickens?)”

The Opposition leader said Hindus also eat meat and run slaughterhouses, and that the poor from both communities have been affected by cow vigilantism. “If you are a real well-wisher of the cow, you should put a ban on meat export,” he added. Chaudhary also alleged that in the name of “gau raksha”, people were taking animals from the homes of Muslims. “Kya Musalman ko gai palne ka haq nahi? (Do Muslims not have the right to rear cows?)”

Speaking about RSS, he said, “Bharat Mata ki jai bolne wale logon, thoda katu to lagega…” and alleged that while “Swayam sewaks” of the RSS had refused to participate in the fight for freedom, both Hindus and Muslims had fought for the country. To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kahnna raised an objection, saying that the phrase “Bharat Mata” was being used with disrespect.

Unaffected by the objections raised by the treasury benches, Chaudhary further told the House that being an “Ahir” by caste, he has not only fed cattle but also understands them. “Haath par gai ko khilake gau rakshak banne wale log is desh ko kahan le jana chahte hain (Where do those who claim to be cow protectors by feeding the animals by hand wish to take this country?),” he asked, apparently alluding to photographs of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeding cows by hand. Chaudhary also raised the issue of alleged killings in the name of “Gau raksha” and pointed out that there was a tradition of “Bali (sacrifice)” before goddess Kali among Hindus as well.

The Opposition leader then went on to say that Azam was even praised abroad for organising the Kumbh Mela successfully and had raised the issue of cow slaughter during the Akhilesh regime. To this, BJP’s Swami Prasad Maurya responded by saying that the same member (Azam) had failed to protect his buffaloes in his own government. Brandishing ‘11’ sheets of paper, which he claimed contained details of the crimes that have taken place in the state after formation of the Adityanath government, Chaudhary said the government was busy with broomsticks and ordering inquiries into the works undertaken by the previous SP government rather than focusing on issues of public concern.

Towards the end of his speech, as Adityanath also arrived, Chaudhary concluded by saying that being chief minister and also a saint, there should not be “a feeling in his mind about Hindu or Muslim” and that he should instead think about taking everyone along towards development.

While BSP legislators tried to raise the issue of raids in the home of a party member in Gorakhpur, they were asked to raise it on Friday through proper notice. Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu called the Governor’s address “Jhooth ka pulinda”, raising issues of complete loan waiver of farmers and opening of sugar mills in Padrauna area of Kushinagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now