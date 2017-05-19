Had UPA govt acted swiftly, my brother would have been alive, says Sarabjit Singh’ sister

Dalbir kaur sister of Sarabjit. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Dalbir kaur sister of Sarabjit. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, on Thursday said that her brother would have been with her today had the previous UPA government taken up the matter with the International Court of Justice.

“Had the UPA government followed the same channel and taken up my brother’s case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he would have been among us today,” Dalbir Kaur said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “Some activists had told me about this court where I could file a case against a nation. I approached a minister and a secretary-rank officer of the UPA government in 2007-08 and requested them to file the case in the International Court of Justice for release of my brother Sarabjit Singh from the Pakistan jail. But they declined to help me, saying that I should go to the ICJ on my own and the government cannot play any role in it.”

Recalling her brother’s case, she added, “I had no capacity to reach the ICJ. Why would the ICJ listen to an ordinary woman contesting against a nation? Even when the then government declined my request, I kept requesting its representatives to raise Sarabjit’s matter in the ICJ. But the UPA government never listened to me.”

Lauding the NDA government’s efforts, she said, “The Modi government acted quickly and did everything that was required to save a citizen of our country. As I watched the news today, I could not help thinking that had the then government reacted in the same manner, my brother might have been sitting beside me today.”

Dalbir Kaur’s comments came after an interim verdict by the ICJ staying the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav till further orders.

Terming it as a victory for the entire country, Dalbir Kaur said, “It is a victory for the entire country. It is a victory for our government and the team of lawyers who worked on the case.

“Kulbhushan is alive and hopefully will continue to be. The ICJ order has come as a great relief not only to Jadhav’s family, but for the entire country,” Dalbir Kaur told The Indian Express.

“Pakistan should learn from its previous mistakes. They do not have any proof against Jadhav. They stand exposed before the entire world. They should acknowledge ICJ’s verdict,” she added.

Sarabjit Singh died following an attack on him by inmates inside a Lahore prison in April 2013. A Pakistan court had convicted him of terrorism and spying and sentenced him to death in 1991. However, the Pakistan government stayed his execution for an indefinite period

in 2008.

