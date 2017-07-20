Hackers siphon Rs 70 lakh from Ludhiana businessman’s account

The victim told police officials that the hackers got a duplicate SIM card from a local dealer after submitting a letter at the company’s office stating that the original SIM was lost. The victim told police officials that the hackers got a duplicate SIM card from a local dealer after submitting a letter at the company’s office stating that the original SIM was lost.

A Ludhiana-based businessman’s bank account was allegedly hacked and nearly Rs 70 lakh siphoned from it, police said on Thursday. The amount was transferred to five different accounts by the hackers in one day. Giving details of the cyber crime, DCP Dhruman Nimble said Arun Beri, who runs a garment factory on GT road near Sarala chowk in Ludhiana, has an account in the Clock Tower branch of a bank.

A case under different sections of IPC and the IT Act was registered on Wednesday following his complaint. Beri told the police that he had got emails regarding the transactions in the early hours of July 18.

“Beri said he was unable to receive SMSs as his mobile service was suspended because of a new SIM card that had been issued by the service provider. He has stated that a duplicate SIM card was issued without his knowledge. Investigations in this regard are on,” Nimble said.

Beri also told police officials that the hackers got a duplicate SIM card from a local dealer after submitting a letter at the company’s office stating that the original SIM was lost.

“The victim has not ruled out the possibility of connivance of a bank employee in this fraud. He said his internet banking has a limit of withdrawal of Rs 5 lakh per day… then how could someone transfer Rs 69.90 lakh from a single account in one day. We have launched investigations acting on his complaint after registering a case,” Nimble said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App