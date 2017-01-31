Hackers ground Indigo Twitter handle

The Gurgaon-based airlines is yet to release a statement on the incident. (Source: Twitter/Indigo6E) The Gurgaon-based airlines is yet to release a statement on the incident. (Source: Twitter/Indigo6E)

The official Twitter handle of low-cost Indian airliner, Indigo fell victim to hackers on Tuesday. However, no major damage appears to have been done as the hackers only removed the account’s profile image and retweeted a short video. The Gurgaon-based airlines is yet to release a statement on the incident. It appears they still haven’t gained control of the account. Founded in 2006, the company went to grow its fleet size to over 100 flights. The airline expanded from its domestic operations and launched international services in 2011.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd