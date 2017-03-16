Hackathon on tackling gender inequality to be organised in Mumbai

The team that wins in Mumbai will join winning teams from other countries to compete for the final time in Vienna, Austria in June. The team that wins in Mumbai will join winning teams from other countries to compete for the final time in Vienna, Austria in June.

Gathering some of the best media innovators in the region, a hackathon, focused on addressing gender inequality, will be organised by GEN and The Indian Express on March 17-18 in Mumbai. Called the ‘Mumbai Editors Lab’, it is an opportunity for innovators to come together and build functioning prototypes designed to address gender inequality. Teams from top media organisations in the country will consist of three members – a journalist, a developer and a designer. The teams will have to pitch a prototype at the end of the event and the jury will select the winner.

The team that wins in Mumbai will join winning teams from other countries to compete for the final time in Vienna, Austria in June. This is the fifth season of the Editors Lab series.

The hackathon in Mumbai is being organised in partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Hacks/Hackers India and the International Center for Journalists with the support of the New Venture Fund for Communications.

