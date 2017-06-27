Habra: Man arrested for ‘raping’ former girlfriend

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by the CID for allegedly raping his former girlfriend and uploading her obscene pictures after creating her fake Facebook profile. The accused, Mustakin Hussain, was arrested from his house at Hizalpukur in Habra on Saturday night. Sources in the police said that the 17-year-old victim had registered a complaint at Sasan police station on June 21, alleging that the accused had raped her and created a fake Facebook profile in which he uploaded her obscene pictures. The accused started threatening the girl even more after she lodged the complaint, they said. The girl also alleged that she was given railway tickets by the accused and asked to come to some place in western India if she wanted her fake Facebook profile to be deleted, sources said.

“Just before Eid, the girl was threatened by the accused that he will circulate her obscene pictures among her family members and make the photos viral on the Internet. The girl got scared and was even planning to commit suicide. But, she came to CID office on Saturday and sought help from senior officials,” said a CID official.

Hussain has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the IPC, ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express. The accused has also been booked under Prevention Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the victim is a minor.

Police sources said that the girl knew the accused through her sisters. They shared a good relationship but when the girl came to know that Hussain has been married twice before, she started maintaining a distance from him. The accused then decided to take a revenge, they said.

The case has been handed over to the local police station by the cyber team of CID.

