Mizoram’s Champai town struck by Swine Flu

Swine flu has struck Champai town on the Indo-Myanmar border and has claimed the lives of a number of pigs and piglets in the last one month. Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department director Saingura Sailo on Monday said that the second laboratory test by the laboratory of the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at Selesih had confirmed the incidence of swine flu. There were fears that the pigs had died of the dreaded Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, which had claimed the lives of over 4,000 pigs in six Mizoram districts last year and over 3,000 in 2013.

Champhai District Vawkvulh Association (association formed by those engaged in piggery) has claimed that at least 90 pigs and piglets have died due to classical swine flu during the last one month.

