The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields.

Problems being faced by domestic IT industry on the H1B visa front are one of the issues “on the table” between India and America, a top government official said Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said, “This is one of the issues on the table. (But) it is not the only issue.”

