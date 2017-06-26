H S Phoolka: Congress must apologise for Assembly commotion

Leader of Opposition H S Phoolka on Sunday said that Congress must apologise for the pandemonium in the Punjab Assembly that happened on Thursday. Phoolka was visiting DMCH, Ludhiana to inquire about the health of AAP MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia who had earlier complained of severe chest pain. “They were forcibly removed from their seats and thrown out of the Assembly. During this, Nazar Singh, along with other MLAs, received injuries. Captain (CM Amarinder Singh) government and Congress’s dictatorial and stubborn attitude was responsible for the disruption in the Assembly and he (CM Amarinder Singh) should apologise to people of Punjab,” said Phoolka.

He also said that it was sad that no relief had been given in the budget to farm labourers. “These farm labourers are also under heavy debt along with small and marginal farmers. It is surprising that Captain has asked Speaker to constitute a committee to visit the houses of those labourers who have committed suicide which, otherwise, is his duty,” he said.

Phoolka said the fact that neither the CM nor any of his minister visited the house of those farm labourers who committed suicide clearly showed insensitive attitude of the government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App