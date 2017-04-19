India in touch with US, Australia over full assessment of visa change impact: MEA

Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull and US President Donald Trump (Right). Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull and US President Donald Trump (Right).

India on Wednesday said it is in touch with the US government and is making full assessment of the impact of US’ decision to review the H-1B visa programme which helped foreign workers find jobs in the country. In a statement to the media today, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India in touch with the US govt govt and is making full assessment of the impact.”

The ministry also added that it’s in touch with Australia as well regarding the changes in that country’s work visa programme. “Changes announced by Government of Australia recently replace one scheme with another, impact will be negligible on Indian workers. Govt is in touch with US & Australia & making full assessment of impact of these recent changes, in consultation with all stake holders,” said MEA.

READ: US President Donald Trump signs order to review H-1B visa programme

India was responding to the recent decision by the United States of America and Australia to tighten their work visa policy for foreign workers. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order to review the H-1B visa programme. The programme is popular among Indian IT professionals and a modification is likely to impact them severely. “Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for, sometimes, less pay. This will stop,” Trump was quoted as saying after he signed the executive order.

READ: Australia abolishes visa policy largely used by Indians, MEA says will examine consequences

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday also announced a tighter visa policy for the businesses to bring workers in the country. The 457 Visa programme, again favoured by Indian workers, allowed the businesses to hire from outside countries and retain them for a period of up to four years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd