BJP MLA: There is no question of withdrawing resignation

In The first voice of discontent over last month’s reshuffle of the Vasundhara Raje government, MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja from Alwar’s Ramgarh constituency has resigned from seven committees of the state government. The move came just a day ahead of Chief Minister Raje’s visit to the city to celebrate three years of the BJP government.

Unhappy about not finding a place in the Raje cabinet, the BJP MLA, who had resigned from the committees on Sunday, said that there was no question of him withdrawing his resignation.

According to Ahuja, he wanted to spend more time in Ramgarh constituency and therefore decided to resign.

The MLA hinted that he was unhappy over not being inducted in the government during Raje’s last cabinet reshuffle in December.

“I keep going to Jaipur for party jansunwai (public hearing). During my last visit, journalists asked my reaction to the cabinet reshuffle. I had said that my reaction would come after the Mal Maas (inauspicious month in the Hindu calendar),” Ahuja told The Indian Express.

“It got over three days ago and as you can see I have resigned from all the committees I was a part of,” he added.

Ahuja’s sudden resignation — sent to state BJP president Ashok Parnami and CM Raje among other ministers — took the party leadership by surprise.

Senior minister Rajendra Rathore saying he learnt of Ahuja’s resignation from the press and would talk to the MLA about it.

Ahuja, however, said there was no question of reconsidering his decision.

“Madam (CM Raje) had sent (OSD Dhirendra) Kamthan sahib to talk to me but I have made up, my mind and there is no question of reconsidering the decision,” he said.

Ahuja added, “I want to spend more time in my constituency. The elections are only two years away and I want to transform Ramgarh during this time,” he said.

He has frequently been in the news — first over his remarks on JNU being a den of drugs and debauchery and later over his justification of using black money for noble causes.

He is the second BJP MLA —and RSS hand — to have shown signs of discontent with the government, senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari being the other.

However, unlike Tiwari — who has been extremely vocal against Raje and has hinted at forming a third front with Kirodi Lal Meena and others — Ahuja has not gone fully public with his displeasure.

With talks between him and Raje’s representative Kamthan having come a cropper, the state leadership’s next move at reconciliation will be keenly watched.