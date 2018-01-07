Gwalior: PM Modi speaks on policing, security at annual meeting of DGPs, IGPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Gwalior on Sunday. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Gwalior on Sunday. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with top police officers across states on specific areas of policing and security and also reviewed the status of decisions taken during the last three years.

The PM addressed the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs at the BSF Academy in Gwalior’s Tekanpur and spoke on key security issues. “At the conference of DGPs and IGPs in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, there were insightful presentations and fruitful discussions on aspects relating to our security apparatus. There was also a presentation on the implementation status of decisions taken during the last three years,” Modi tweeted.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Source: ANI) PM Modi was received at the airport by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Source: ANI)

PM Modi was received at a military air base by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gwalior Mayor Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and other officials. After his arrival, Modi inaugurated five new buildings at the BSF Academy. “Had focussed discussions with groups of officers on specific areas of policing and security. I also inaugurated five new buildings at the BSF Academy,” the PM said in a series of tweets.

Besides Chouhan and Shejwalkar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, MLAs Narottam Mishra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and Maya Singh attended the event.

The PM had earlier addressed the conferences at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch in 2015 and at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016. The event was originally supposed to be held in December, but it was postponed due to administrative issues and the Gujarat elections.

“At the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalisation were discussed in detail. The PM had emphasised the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training. He specifically mentioned the importance of technology and human interface for the police force,” a release said.

