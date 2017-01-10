Gwalior: 30 may lose arms licence for threatening officials

The Gwalior district administration has decided to act tough against owners of licensed arms who threatened to shoot officials when they visited their homes and tried to persuade them to build toilets.

After several instances of intimidation, the district administration has issued notices to as many as 80 licence holders for not having toilets at their homes. Nearly 30 of them are likely to lose their arms licence for threatening officials and volunteers, said Gwalior district panchayat CEO Neeraj Singh.

“When officials visit homes for inspection, they are threatened by owners. When they receive notices, they come and apologise and either build or promise to build toilets. Some brazen it out,” Singh said, adding that he has written to the additional district magistrate to revoke the arms licences.

Singh said the administration rarely chooses to lodge FIRs or revoke licences because people usually apologise after getting a notice.